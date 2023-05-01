Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

NYPD officer dies 33 years after he was shot in a robbery

NYPD Detective Troy Patterson has died.
NYPD Detective Troy Patterson has died.(NYPD Chaplains Unit)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer who spent more than three decades in a vegetative state after being shot in the head during a botched robbery has died, officials said.

Detective Troy Patterson, who was off duty when he was shot on Jan. 16, 1990, died Saturday, Detectives Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo said Monday.

Patterson was washing his car on a street in Brooklyn when he was approached by three young men who demanded $20, police said. One of the robbers, who was 15 years old, shot Patterson.

Patterson suffered a catastrophic injury and spent the next 33 years in what news reports describe as a vegetative state, though supporters held out hope that he would regain consciousness.

NYPD Assistant Chief Judith Harrison said during a vigil for Patterson last year that she was “hoping for a miracle” more than 30 years after the shooting.

DiGiacomo, who visited Patterson in his rehabilitation facility, said the wounded detective could respond with body movements.

A 27-year-old patrolman when he was shot, Patterson was later promoted to detective.

“He was a very, very respected member of the NYPD,” DiGiacomo said. “He will be missed.”

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said on Twitter: ”The NYPD mourns his loss and extends our continued support to his family & friends.”

The three would-be robbers all served prison time for charges related to the shooting and have been released, DiGiacomo said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamikel Jones, DOB: 11/11/2004
1 arrested in shooting sparked by argument over washing dishes
Election Day in Louisiana
Louisiana poll results for April 29, 2023
Man shot in the leg at bonfire
WANTED: Texarkana, Texas, police say they have warrants to arrest Demarco Banks (left), 20, on...
Police identify suspected gunmen in shooting that wounded Texas A&M baseball player
Baseball player shot when standing in bullpen
Texarkana baseball player struck by bullet during game

Latest News

Construction of new water line to bring jobs to Shreveport-Bossier
Construction of new water line to bring jobs to Shreveport-Bossier
New Caddo-Bossier water line in the works
New Caddo-Bossier water line in the works
Port of Caddo-Bossier to install new waterline
Port of Caddo-Bossier to install new waterline
Pilot killed in weekend plane crash in Lafayette County
Pilot killed in weekend plane crash in Lafayette County
Mind Matters: Why is there a stigma attached to mental illness?
Mind Matters: When is it time to seek help with mental illness?