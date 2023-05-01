Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Mind Matters: When is it time to seek help with mental illness?

Mind Matters: Why is there a stigma attached to mental illness?
Mind Matters: Why is there a stigma attached to mental illness?
By KSLA Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As May kicks off, KSLA is committed to highlighting mental health awareness in an effort to reduce the stigma around mental health conditions and illnesses.

Professor of Clinical Psychiatry and Behavior Medicine from LSUS, Mark Cogburn, joined KSLA on Monday, May 1 to discuss emotional health.

He says it’s important to assess your behavior and the reactions of people around you when you feel different from usual. If you feel sad, anxious, angry, avoidant or are attacking other people, it may be time to check on your coping skills.

“The biggest thing is asking for help. Once a person calls and asks for help, they’ve made a decision to try and get better.”

Cogburn says negative and inaccurate stereotypes surrounding mental health keeps some people from asking for help.

“Good news is Generation Z, young people in their teens and 20′s today, don’t have a problem with mental stigma. They’re very willing to seek out help. But there’s still certain groups that allow stigma to interfere with them getting the help that they need.”

He says Mental Health Awareness Month aims to lessen this stigma.

For more information on mental health topics, tune in to KSLA News 12 at 4 p.m. all week!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one man shot another during an altercation April 30, 2023, on Melrose Street.
Shooting reported on Melrose Street; altercation leads to one shot
Election Day in Louisiana
Louisiana poll results for April 29, 2023
Man shot in the leg at bonfire
Baseball player shot when standing in bullpen
Texarkana baseball player struck by bullet during game
Walter Mitchell, 13.
Bossier City officers looking for 13-year-old runaway

Latest News

The Cancer Survivorship Walkathon will take place on May 13 at 9 a.m. at the Betty Virginia Park.
Cancer survivorship walkathon held every Saturday
LSU Health Shreveport helping study Parkinson's disease in Black population
LSU Health Shreveport helping study Parkinson’s disease in Black population
LSU Health Shreveport helping study Parkinson's disease in Black population
LSU Health Shreveport helping study Parkinson's disease in Black population
Caddo Health Unit hosts STI testing event
Caddo Health Unit hosts STI testing event