Mind Matters: When is it time to seek help with mental illness?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As May kicks off, KSLA is committed to highlighting mental health awareness in an effort to reduce the stigma around mental health conditions and illnesses.

Professor of Clinical Psychiatry and Behavior Medicine from LSUS, Mark Cogburn, joined KSLA on Monday, May 1 to discuss emotional health.

He says it’s important to assess your behavior and the reactions of people around you when you feel different from usual. If you feel sad, anxious, angry, avoidant or are attacking other people, it may be time to check on your coping skills.

“The biggest thing is asking for help. Once a person calls and asks for help, they’ve made a decision to try and get better.”

Cogburn says negative and inaccurate stereotypes surrounding mental health keeps some people from asking for help.

“Good news is Generation Z, young people in their teens and 20′s today, don’t have a problem with mental stigma. They’re very willing to seek out help. But there’s still certain groups that allow stigma to interfere with them getting the help that they need.”

He says Mental Health Awareness Month aims to lessen this stigma.

For more information on mental health topics, tune in to KSLA News 12 at 4 p.m. all week!

