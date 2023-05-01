LSU men’s 4x100 relay team runs nation’s best time

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s 4x100 relay team, consisting of Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, and Godson Oghenebrume recorded another nation-leading time at the LSU Invitational on Saturday, April 29.

The 4x100 is heatin' up in 𝓑𝓪𝓽𝓸𝓷 Rouge. 🔥



Last week 👇

- 38.36 seconds

- No. 1 in the Nation

- No. 4 in LSU history

- No. 6 in NCAA PL history



This week 👇

- 38.26 seconds

- No. 1 in the Nation

- No. 2 in LSU history

- No. 5 in NCAA PL history pic.twitter.com/q6C5FT7gr8 — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) April 30, 2023

The team clocked a scorching 38.26 seconds. It is also a Bernie Moore Stadium record.

On the women’s side, senior Alia Armstrong recorded a season-best time of 12.56 in the 100-meter hurdles.

Both the LSU men’s and women’s teams dropped one spot to No. 6 in the latest national rankings.

