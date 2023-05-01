Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

LSU men’s 4x100 relay team runs nation’s best time

Track and Field Stadium
Track and Field Stadium(Getty Images Signature via Canva Pro)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s 4x100 relay team, consisting of Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, and Godson Oghenebrume recorded another nation-leading time at the LSU Invitational on Saturday, April 29.

The team clocked a scorching 38.26 seconds. It is also a Bernie Moore Stadium record.

On the women’s side, senior Alia Armstrong recorded a season-best time of 12.56 in the 100-meter hurdles.

Both the LSU men’s and women’s teams dropped one spot to No. 6 in the latest national rankings.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Shamikel Jones, DOB: 11/11/2004
1 arrested in shooting sparked by argument over washing dishes
Election Day in Louisiana
Louisiana poll results for April 29, 2023
Man shot in the leg at bonfire
WANTED: Texarkana, Texas, police say they have warrants to arrest Demarco Banks (left), 20, on...
Police identify suspected gunmen in shooting that wounded Texas A&M baseball player