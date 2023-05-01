Interim commissioner selected in McCurtain County; protest set before Jail Trustee meeting

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - Mayor Craig Young of Idabel says the empty seat of District 2 commissioner has been filled.

Ray Bamburg will serve until election day on June 13. Previous seat-holder Mark Jennings resigned in April, just days after a controversial recording of him and other officials was made public.

The mayor also says a protest is planned for 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2 ahead of the Jail Trustee meeting.

