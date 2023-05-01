How people who are unable to donate blood to LifeShare still can make a difference
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LifeShare Blood Center is saving lives all the time and has been giving back to the community for 81 years now.
Katherine Stringer-Davis, director of fund development for LifeShare, joined KSLA on Monday, May 1 to talk about how people who are unable to donate blood still can make a difference.
