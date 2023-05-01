Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Family identifies teen killed in Bay St. Louis mass shooting

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WVUE) - A Mississippi coastal community is in mourning after a mass shooting at a prom after-party left two teens dead and four others injured early Sunday morning (April 30).

Police arrested alleged shooter Cameron Everest Brand, 19, at his home in Pass Christian. Brand was booked with two counts of homicide and four counts of aggravated assault, and is being held without bond.

Police say the shooting happened around 12:34 a.m., at a house in the 1000 block of Old Blue Meadow Road.

A family member identified one of the deceased as 18-year-old De’Arreis Smith, a senior at Hancock High School.

“Tuesday, he’s scheduled to go take the military test. You know, he had plans and goals for his future,” said Smith’s grandmother, Jacqueline Gordon. “Now, all that is taken away because of these senseless shootings.”

Gordon says Smith was at the party with friends. He was expected to graduate from Hancock within weeks.

Police said a 16-year-old also was killed and four other teens were wounded in the shooting. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 18 years old.

Four of the six victims were transported by ambulance or Life Flight helicopter to trauma center hospitals in New Orleans and Slidell, but Smith and the 16-year-old victim died from their injuries at University Medical Center, Bay St. Louis police said.

“He couldn’t talk, he was unresponsive,” Gordon told Fox 8 sister station WLOX of Smith. “His head was wrapped up. He had tubes all in him. But he couldn’t talk. He didn’t know I was there.”

Many students and families gathered early Sunday evening at the Washington Street Pier for a vigil.

Cameron Brand, 19, was booked with two counts of homicide and four counts of aggravated assault...
Cameron Brand, 19, was booked with two counts of homicide and four counts of aggravated assault after Mississippi authorities arrested him as the suspected gunman who shot six teens Sunday (April 30) at a prom after-party in Bay St. Louis.(Bay St. Louis Police Department)

A store clerk in Bay St. Louis says Brand came around regularly, most recently a week before the shooting.

“He was with a couple of friends, just cutting up. Teenage stuff. Boys playing around,” said the clerk. “I mean, to me he was polite, fun, nobody knew anything else. That’s what I knew about him.”

Gordon wants justice for her grandson’s life.

“It’s just such senseless stuff, with these shotguns and these guns these kids are carrying, and all these mass shootings,” Gordon said. “We just really want to bring some awareness to this and not let it get swept under the rug.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one man shot another during an altercation April 30, 2023, on Melrose Street.
Shooting reported on Melrose Street; altercation leads to one shot
Election Day in Louisiana
Louisiana poll results for April 29, 2023
Baseball player shot when standing in bullpen
Texarkana baseball player struck by bullet during game
Man shot in the leg at bonfire
Walter Mitchell, 13.
Bossier City officers looking for 13-year-old runaway

Latest News

Anntaesha McDowell
Shooting victim describes pain of having to bury 2 siblings loss to gun violence
One man was killed and another man wounded in a double shooting Sunday (April 30) in Thibodaux,...
Two men shot -- one fatally -- Sunday in Thibodaux, sheriff says
Report: Stepson shot stepfather in leg because he didn't want to clean his room
Report: Stepson shot stepfather in leg because he didn't want to clean his room
A 5-year-old boy was shot Sunday night (April 30) at a home in the 100 block of Helen Drive in...
Boy, 5, shot Sunday night in Avondale home