Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Crime Stoppers offering $10k reward for info on double homicide in February

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that occurred about 1:23 p.m. Feb. 26, 2023 on...
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that occurred about 1:23 p.m. Feb. 26, 2023 on Rainbow Drive.(Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers is offering a substantial cash reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the deaths of Carvarion Brown and Jaeden Williams.

Carvarion L. Brown, 22, died at the scene and Jaeden D. Williams, 23, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he later died.

Back on Feb. 26, officers were called out to the 600 block of Rainbow Drive for a reported shooting. Officers who responded found a crashed vehicle that had been hit by gunfire multiple times. Three people inside the car had been shot. Two people were taken to a local hospital, while the third was pronounced dead on-scene. One of the victims taken to the hospital later died.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, or submit an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips app. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here. Those with information can also call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamikel Jones, DOB: 11/11/2004
1 arrested in shooting sparked by argument over washing dishes
Election Day in Louisiana
Louisiana poll results for April 29, 2023
Man shot in the leg at bonfire
WANTED: Texarkana, Texas, police say they have warrants to arrest Demarco Banks (left), 20, on...
Police identify suspected gunmen in shooting that wounded Texas A&M baseball player
Baseball player shot when standing in bullpen
Texarkana baseball player struck by bullet during game

Latest News

Construction of new water line to bring jobs to Shreveport-Bossier
Construction of new water line to bring jobs to Shreveport-Bossier
New Caddo-Bossier water line in the works
New Caddo-Bossier water line in the works
Police identify 2 suspects in Texarkana ball park shooting
Police identify 2 suspects in Texarkana ball park shooting
Port of Caddo-Bossier to install new waterline
Port of Caddo-Bossier to install new waterline
Arrest made in shooting sparked by argument over washing dishes
Arrest made in shooting sparked by argument over washing dishes