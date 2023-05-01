Crime Stoppers offering $10k reward for info on double homicide in February

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers is offering a substantial cash reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the deaths of Carvarion Brown and Jaeden Williams.

Carvarion L. Brown, 22, died at the scene and Jaeden D. Williams, 23, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he later died.

Back on Feb. 26, officers were called out to the 600 block of Rainbow Drive for a reported shooting. Officers who responded found a crashed vehicle that had been hit by gunfire multiple times. Three people inside the car had been shot. Two people were taken to a local hospital, while the third was pronounced dead on-scene. One of the victims taken to the hospital later died.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, or submit an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips app. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here. Those with information can also call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.

