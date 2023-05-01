Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Child struck, killed by vehicle in Panola County

By Travis Noriega
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEBERRY, Texas (KLTV) - A child was struck by a vehicle in Panola County on Monday, and has died from their injuries.

Around 12:41 p.m. on Monday, Panola County 911 received a call about a child struck by a vehicle outside a residence on County Road 337.

Panola County Deputies, along with Precinct 2&3 Constables, Fire Marshalls, Texas Highway Patrol, the Texas Forest Service, Allegiance EMS, and Intercommunity VFD responded to the scene.

The child’s injuries proved fatal. This case is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office.  

PCT 1&4 Justice of the Peace, Denise Gray conducted an inquest and the child’s body is being sent for autopsy.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamikel Jones, DOB: 11/11/2004
1 arrested in shooting sparked by argument over washing dishes
Election Day in Louisiana
Louisiana poll results for April 29, 2023
Man shot in the leg at bonfire
WANTED: Texarkana, Texas, police say they have warrants to arrest Demarco Banks (left), 20, on...
Police identify suspected gunmen in shooting that wounded Texas A&M baseball player
Baseball player shot when standing in bullpen
Texarkana baseball player struck by bullet during game

Latest News

Construction of new water line to bring jobs to Shreveport-Bossier
Construction of new water line to bring jobs to Shreveport-Bossier
New Caddo-Bossier water line in the works
New Caddo-Bossier water line in the works
Port of Caddo-Bossier to install new waterline
Port of Caddo-Bossier to install new waterline
Pilot killed in weekend plane crash in Lafayette County
Pilot killed in weekend plane crash in Lafayette County
Mind Matters: Why is there a stigma attached to mental illness?
Mind Matters: When is it time to seek help with mental illness?