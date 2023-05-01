Boy, 5, shot Sunday night in Avondale home

AVONDALE, La. (WVUE) - A 5-year-old boy was shot inside a home in Avondale, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said Sunday night (April 30).

The child was being treated at a hospital, but his condition was not known, the JPSO said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 8 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Helen Drive.

Detectives were at the scene investigating the incident, but had not yet made a determination on whether the gunshot wound was self-inflicted and/or accidental, the JPSO said.

