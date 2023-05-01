Getting Answers
Benton baseball’s Joshua Sanchez awarded scholarship named in honor of Treyson Naron

Scholarship named after 11-year who was tragically killed in 2021
Benton baseball star Joshua Sanchez awarded scholarship in honor of Treyson Naron
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Sunday morning was emotional for everyone at Bo Lawson Park in Haughton.

A baseball tournament was held to remember Treyson Naron, who was killed in 2021.

Naron’s teammates remembered him by playing a baseball game in the tournament.

But, after the final out, a scholarship was handed to Benton baseball player, Joshua Sanchez. He was awarded $1,500.

“I didn’t know about this until right now, " says Sanchez. “It’s awesome. It’s not about me. It’s about Treyson. He was a big influence in my life. You never know when your last time is going to be. [Saturday] was probably my last time on a baseball field. It’s real emotional to come out here and watch these kids play.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

