Benton baseball’s Joshua Sanchez awarded scholarship named in honor of Treyson Naron

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Sunday morning was emotional for everyone at Bo Lawson Park in Haughton.

A baseball tournament was held to remember Treyson Naron, who was killed in 2021.

Naron’s teammates remembered him by playing a baseball game in the tournament.

But, after the final out, a scholarship was handed to Benton baseball player, Joshua Sanchez. He was awarded $1,500.

“I didn’t know about this until right now, " says Sanchez. “It’s awesome. It’s not about me. It’s about Treyson. He was a big influence in my life. You never know when your last time is going to be. [Saturday] was probably my last time on a baseball field. It’s real emotional to come out here and watch these kids play.”

