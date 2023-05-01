Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Arkansas gas prices drop

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in the Natural State has fallen.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that average gas prices fell 4.0 cents a gallon in the last week to $3.17.

While that is still 10.2 cents a gallon more than a month ago, the price is 60.3 cents less than the same time last year.

The national average of gasoline fell 6.3 cents last week to $3.58 a gallon.

Diesel prices have also dropped, falling to their lowest in more than 13 months, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The national average price of diesel now stands at $4.07 a gallon, down 5.3 cents in the last week.

De Haan attributed the decrease in diesel prices to weak demands “due to concerns over the economy.”

