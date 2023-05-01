Getting Answers
Grad Pics – 2023
Another pleasant day in the ArkLaTex

By Austin Evans
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday and happy May! We are going to have a beautiful afternoon to start off the month of May with temperatures staying very comfortable and all the sunshine you could ask for. Highs today will rise to the mid and upper-70s with some folks possibly seeing the low-80s. The evening looks very nice as well with clear skies after sunset and the 60s holding on through 11 PM.

A gradual warming trend will begin on Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the low-80s for many under a mostly sunny sky.

Looking ahead to midweek and beyond, a summerlike pattern will set up across the ArkLaTex with a southwest flow aloft and southerly winds at the surface. This will bring very warm and increasingly humid conditions, especially by the end of the week. By Thursday and Friday, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s but it could feel like the 90s with the higher humidity. This warm and humid pattern will likely continue into the upcoming weekend as well! This will also bring a more active pattern with daily storm chances beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend.

