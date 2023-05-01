Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Another beautiful day ahead

By Matt Jones
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Starting off cool but pleasant this morning with wake up temperatures generally in the 50s. As we head through the day, we’ll see a few passing clouds but overall expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures will stay comfortable with highs reaching the mid and upper 70s. Should be a great day to get outside!

A gradual warming trend will begin on Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the low 80s for many under a mostly sunny sky.

Looking ahead to midweek and beyond, a summerlike pattern will setup across the ArkLaTex with a southwest flow aloft and southerly winds at the surface. This will bring very warm and increasingly humid conditions, especially by the end of the week.

By Thursday and Friday, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s but it could feel like the 90s with the higher humidity. This warm and humid pattern will likely continue into the upcoming weekend as well!

This will also bring a more active pattern with daily storm chances beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one man shot another during an altercation April 30, 2023, on Melrose Street.
Shooting reported on Melrose Street; altercation leads to one shot
Election Day in Louisiana
Louisiana poll results for April 29, 2023
Man shot in the leg at bonfire
Baseball player shot when standing in bullpen
Texarkana baseball player struck by bullet during game
Walter Mitchell, 13.
Bossier City officers looking for 13-year-old runaway

Latest News

Beautiful afternoon on the way
Matt's morning weather update
Cooler but still nice tomorrow
Warm and dry weather to start off May!
Cooler but still nice tomorrow
Austin's Sunday Evening Weather Update
Nice weather this evening
Austin's Sunday Afternoon Weather Update