Another beautiful day ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Starting off cool but pleasant this morning with wake up temperatures generally in the 50s. As we head through the day, we’ll see a few passing clouds but overall expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures will stay comfortable with highs reaching the mid and upper 70s. Should be a great day to get outside!

A gradual warming trend will begin on Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the low 80s for many under a mostly sunny sky.

Looking ahead to midweek and beyond, a summerlike pattern will setup across the ArkLaTex with a southwest flow aloft and southerly winds at the surface. This will bring very warm and increasingly humid conditions, especially by the end of the week.

By Thursday and Friday, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s but it could feel like the 90s with the higher humidity. This warm and humid pattern will likely continue into the upcoming weekend as well!

This will also bring a more active pattern with daily storm chances beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

