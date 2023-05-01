3 juveniles arrested after reportedly leading police on chase in stolen car

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three juveniles have been arrested after reportedly leading police on a chase in a stolen car.

The Shreveport Police Department says on Saturday, April 29 around 1 a.m., officers saw a suspicious vehicle in a gas station parking lot in the 6200 block of Pines Road. That’s just off I-20 near the Shreveport Regional Airport.

Police say as officers drove toward the vehicle, it sped off “erratically.” Officers drove after the car, and discovered the Hyundai sedan in question had recently been reported stolen.

Police chased the car through the city and parish. The driver finally stopped and the people inside tried to run away.

SPD reports the arrest of three juveniles. The driver was charged with aggravated flight from an officer and illegal possession of stolen things. A firearm was also seized during the incident, police say.

No injuries were reported.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.