Warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine

By Austin Evans
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It is going to be a beautiful day and that is the main story in this forecast. Temperatures, shooting up to near 80. The sun will be out, present, and brilliant. That is what we are expecting for most of this work week. Only a passing cloud here and there and that’s really about it. The wind will be more calm as well. Lows tonight will drop to the 50s again.

The 80s are on the way to the ArkLaTex this week, beginning Tuesday. Rain chances stay minimal until Friday and Saturday when they do increase, but at this time the chances are a toss-up. We’ll keep an eye on Friday, otherwise, enjoy this week!

