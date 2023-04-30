Getting Answers
Warm and dry weather to start off May!

By Austin Evans
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! A beautiful day in the ArkLaTex and we love to see it! Temperatures surpassed the forecast high for the afternoon in some places, including Shreveport. We will stay clear the rest of the day, including the overnight hours, with lows tonight dropping to the mid-50s, not quite as chilly as last night.

Tomorrow will be much of the same but slightly cooler. We are expecting highs in the mid and upper-70s to start off the month of May. Otherwise, sunny skies will continue along with the dry conditions. Just a pleasant day for the first day of the work week. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-50s.

Most of this week sees near-zero rain chances until we get to about Thursday. Minor shower chances move in Thursday evening. Friday through Sunday have slightly higher rain chances and from what we can tell right now the main threat will just be scattered thunderstorms. As temperatures increase to near 90 Friday, that will always be a possibility, considering the heat and humidity we receive. We will continue to keep an eye on the days to make sure this system doesn’t evolve into anything concerning but right now, just scattered storms are expected.

