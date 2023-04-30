Getting Answers
Voters gather at polls for Election Day in Louisiana

(Jack Springgate)
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Voters across Northwest Louisiana headed voted on numerous propositions and ballot issues at the polls on Saturday.

On April 25, voters gathered at the polls. On the ballot for Shreveport voters is a runoff election for city marshal and proposition renewals that fund city services.

KSLA paid a visit to C.E. Byrd High School where Shreveport residents went to cast their votes in the election.

Voters head to the polls across Louisiana; the polls close on April 29 at 8 p.m.

The polls closed at 8 p.m.

