Three Northwest Louisiana high school softball teams return home as state champions

SULPHUR, La. (KSLA) - Northwest Louisiana was ‘Titletown’ on Saturday in Sulphur.

The LHSAA state softball championships wrapped up with three Northwest Louisiana teams winning championships, among different classifications.

CALVARY 13, D’ARBONNE WOODS 3 (FINAL/5) NORTH DESOTO 7, ALBANY 4 CONVERSE 2, QUITMAN 1

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.