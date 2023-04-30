Getting Answers
Three Northwest Louisiana high school softball teams return home as state champions

Calvary, North DeSoto and Converse win LHSAA titles
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KSLA) - Northwest Louisiana was ‘Titletown’ on Saturday in Sulphur.

The LHSAA state softball championships wrapped up with three Northwest Louisiana teams winning championships, among different classifications.

CALVARY 13, D’ARBONNE WOODS 3 (FINAL/5)
NORTH DESOTO 7, ALBANY 4
CONVERSE 2, QUITMAN 1

