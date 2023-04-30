Getting Answers
Texarkana baseball player struck by bullet during game

By Fred Gamble
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday.

It happened on the evening of April 29 at George Dobson Field in Spring Lake Park. A bullet struck an 18-year-old baseball player while he was standing the bullpen area during a game, say officials with Texarkana police.

According to TTPD, the player was not believed to be the target. His condition is unknown at this time.

