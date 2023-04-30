Shooting reported on Melrose Street; altercation lead to one shot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A dispute ends with one man shooting another.

On April 30, around 10:26 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) was called to a shooting on the 400 block of Melrose Street, near Linwood Avenue. When officers arrived they discovered two men were in an altercation when one shot the other.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

A young man and woman have been taken in for questioning.

More information to come as updates become available.

According to 911 records, 8 units were reportedly on the shooting incident as a shooting and up to 5 units were reportedly on it as a medical emergency.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.