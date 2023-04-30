Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Shooting reported on Melrose Street; altercation lead to one shot

Shooting on Melrose Street.
Shooting on Melrose Street.(ksla)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A dispute ends with one man shooting another.

On April 30, around 10:26 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) was called to a shooting on the 400 block of Melrose Street, near Linwood Avenue. When officers arrived they discovered two men were in an altercation when one shot the other.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

A young man and woman have been taken in for questioning.

More information to come as updates become available.

According to 911 records, 8 units were reportedly on the shooting incident as a shooting and up to 5 units were reportedly on it as a medical emergency.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baseball player shot when standing in bullpen
Texarkana baseball player struck by bullet during game
Election Day in Louisiana
Louisiana poll results for April 29, 2023
Study: Louisiana ranks fourth for the most gun deaths per capita in the U.S.
Shots fired call on Catherine Street with up to 12 units on it.
SPD officers near Jewella Avenue hear gunfire, discover stolen vehicle
Larry Bob Ballard, 56.
56-year-old diabetic man missing in Cass County

Latest News

Man shot in the leg at bonfire
Walter Mitchell, 13.
Bossier City officers looking for 13-year-old runaway
Baseball player shot when standing in bullpen
Ball player shot in Texarkana
Election Day in Louisiana
Louisiana poll results for April 29, 2023