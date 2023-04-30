Mudbugs force Game Five after defeating rival Lonestar in overtime thriller

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It all comes down to this. The NAHL South Division semifinals is going to a win-or-go-home Game Five, set to be played in North Richardson, Texas on Monday.

Mudbugs fans can thank Drake Morse, after his goal in overtime allowed the ‘Bugs to live another day.

Entering Saturday, down 2-1 in the best of five series, Shreveport needed a win to avoid elimination at the hands of Lonestar for the second straight season.

The team scored twice in the second period, courtesy of Morse and Jaden Goldie.

The Brahmas fought back, silencing a loud Hirsch Coliseum, with a goal in the second and third periods.

Shreveport will now face their rivals one more time this season, Monday in Dallas at 7:00 p.m., with a chance to advance to the next round.

