Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Missing Longview teacher found dead

Police said a missing teacher was found deceased in Marion County. He had not been seen since Apr. 19.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police said a missing teacher was found deceased in Marion County. He had not been seen since Apr. 19.

Mark Horner, 63, was a teacher at Trinity School of Texas who went missing after leaving his residence on the south side of Longview, driving a black 2018 Nissan Rogue, police said.

Saturday, the Longview Police announced he was found dead in Marion County, and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation. Authorities said there was no immediate indication of foul play.

Related:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one man shot another during an altercation April 30, 2023, on Melrose Street.
Shooting reported on Melrose Street; altercation leads to one shot
Election Day in Louisiana
Louisiana poll results for April 29, 2023
Baseball player shot when standing in bullpen
Texarkana baseball player struck by bullet during game
Man shot in the leg at bonfire
Walter Mitchell, 13.
Bossier City officers looking for 13-year-old runaway

Latest News

Anntaesha McDowell
Shooting victim describes pain of having to bury 2 siblings loss to gun violence
Law enforcement working a crime scene in downtown Alexandria
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to deadly shooting in downtown Alexandria
One man was killed and another man wounded in a double shooting Sunday (April 30) in Thibodaux,...
Two men shot -- one fatally -- Sunday in Thibodaux, sheriff says
De'Arreis Smith, 18, was identified by family members as one of two teens killed Sunday (April...
Family identifies teen killed in Bay St. Louis mass shooting
A 5-year-old boy was shot Sunday night (April 30) at a home in the 100 block of Helen Drive in...
Boy, 5, shot Sunday night in Avondale home