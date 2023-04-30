Man shot in the leg at bonfire

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot at an alleged bonfire, refuses to tell deputies who shot him.

On April 30, in the early morning, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office(CPSO) began to investigate a shooting in the early morning hours. Deputies were called out to a local hospital after a man was admitted with a single gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim refused to name the suspect in the shooting and told deputies it happened at a bonfire on Highway 538.

CPSO checked the area for a bonfire but found no evidence to verify the victim’s claim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.