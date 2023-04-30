Louisiana poll results for April 29, 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, April 29 until 8 p.m. Voters cast ballots for Shreveport’s city marshal, propositions, millages and other things.
Below are the results.
City of Shreveport
City marshal election winner: James Jefferson
Proposition 1: improving, repairing, and maintaining the streets of the city - Yes
Proposition 2: operating, supplying, and maintaining recreational facilities - Yes
Proposition 3: salary and wage schedule of the city’s employees - Yes
Proposition 4: police and fire personnel and allowance for uniforms and equipment - Yes
Proposition 5: City’s portion of pensions, employee life insurance and hospitalization plan for City employees - Yes
Proposition 6: City’s continuation and maintenance of a ‘Police Three Platoon System’ - Yes
Bienville Parish
Parish-wide 1% Tax Renewal - Solid Waste and Roads - Yes
Claiborne Parish
Parish-wide Library Millage Renewal - Yes
DeSoto Parish
Fire Protection Dist. 8 Millage Renewal - Yes
Natchitoches Parish
Parish-wide Proposition - Libraries and Roads - No
Parish-wide School District Millage Renewal - Yes
Parish-wide Hospital Service Dist. Millage Renewal - Yes
Parish-wide School District Millage Renewal - Yes
School Dist. 9 Millage Renewal - Yes
Red River Parish
Parish-wide School Dist. 1, Proposition 1 Millage Renewal (for a period of 10 years) - Yes
Parish-wide School Dist. 1, Proposition 2 Millage Renewal (for a period of 10 years) - Yes
Sabine Parish
Recall Jeff Davidson, Police Juror Dist. 5 - Yes
Zwolle Adopt Lawrason Act - Yes
