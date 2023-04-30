Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Louisiana poll results for April 29, 2023

Election Day in Louisiana
Election Day in Louisiana
By Amia Lewis
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, April 29 until 8 p.m. Voters cast ballots for Shreveport’s city marshal, propositions, millages and other things.

Below are the results.

City of Shreveport

City marshal election winner: James Jefferson

Proposition 1: improving, repairing, and maintaining the streets of the city - Yes

Proposition 2: operating, supplying, and maintaining recreational facilities - Yes

Proposition 3: salary and wage schedule of the city’s employees - Yes

Proposition 4: police and fire personnel and allowance for uniforms and equipment - Yes

Proposition 5: City’s portion of pensions, employee life insurance and hospitalization plan for City employees - Yes

Proposition 6: City’s continuation and maintenance of a ‘Police Three Platoon System’ - Yes

Bienville Parish

Parish-wide 1% Tax Renewal - Solid Waste and Roads - Yes

Claiborne Parish

Parish-wide Library Millage Renewal - Yes

DeSoto Parish

Fire Protection Dist. 8 Millage Renewal - Yes

Natchitoches Parish

Parish-wide Proposition - Libraries and Roads - No

Parish-wide School District Millage Renewal - Yes

Parish-wide Hospital Service Dist. Millage Renewal - Yes

Parish-wide School District Millage Renewal - Yes

School Dist. 9 Millage Renewal - Yes

Red River Parish

Parish-wide School Dist. 1, Proposition 1 Millage Renewal (for a period of 10 years) - Yes

Parish-wide School Dist. 1, Proposition 2 Millage Renewal (for a period of 10 years) - Yes

Sabine Parish

Recall Jeff Davidson, Police Juror Dist. 5 - Yes

Zwolle Adopt Lawrason Act - Yes

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Study: Louisiana ranks fourth for the most gun deaths per capita in the U.S.
Shots fired call on Catherine Street with up to 12 units on it.
SPD officers near Jewella Avenue hear gunfire, discover stolen vehicle
Storms possible this evening
Gorgeous day ahead before storms arrive tonight
Family members of Joseph Dewayne Taylor and other members of the community gathered to protest...
Shreveport police identify three officers involved in deadly shooting
Gregory Jones (6-23-1982)
Man found guilty of longtime girlfriend’s murder

Latest News

James Jefferson wins city marshal election
Voters gather at polls for Election Day in Louisiana
Family of Joseph Taylor asking Dept. of Justice to investigate SPD
Family of Joseph Taylor wants DOJ to investigate officer-involved shooting
Dr Will James speaks on Taylor family filing with DOJ
Dr Will James speaks on Taylor family filing with DOJ
Mayor Arceneaux speaks about what he is doing to combat crime
Getting to know Mayor Arceneaux, his plans for Shreveport