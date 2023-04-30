Louisiana poll results for April 29, 2023

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, April 29 until 8 p.m. Voters cast ballots for Shreveport’s city marshal, propositions, millages and other things.

Below are the results.

City of Shreveport

City marshal election winner: James Jefferson

Proposition 1: improving, repairing, and maintaining the streets of the city - Yes

Proposition 2: operating, supplying, and maintaining recreational facilities - Yes

Proposition 3: salary and wage schedule of the city’s employees - Yes

Proposition 4: police and fire personnel and allowance for uniforms and equipment - Yes

Proposition 5: City’s portion of pensions, employee life insurance and hospitalization plan for City employees - Yes

Proposition 6: City’s continuation and maintenance of a ‘Police Three Platoon System’ - Yes

Bienville Parish

Parish-wide 1% Tax Renewal - Solid Waste and Roads - Yes

Claiborne Parish

Parish-wide Library Millage Renewal - Yes

DeSoto Parish

Fire Protection Dist. 8 Millage Renewal - Yes

Natchitoches Parish

Parish-wide Proposition - Libraries and Roads - No

Parish-wide School District Millage Renewal - Yes

Parish-wide Hospital Service Dist. Millage Renewal - Yes

Parish-wide School District Millage Renewal - Yes

School Dist. 9 Millage Renewal - Yes

Red River Parish

Parish-wide School Dist. 1, Proposition 1 Millage Renewal (for a period of 10 years) - Yes

Parish-wide School Dist. 1, Proposition 2 Millage Renewal (for a period of 10 years) - Yes

Sabine Parish

Recall Jeff Davidson, Police Juror Dist. 5 - Yes

Zwolle Adopt Lawrason Act - Yes

