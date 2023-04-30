Getting to know Mayor Arceneaux, his plans for Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA spoke with Mayor Tom Arceneaux about who he is, crime in Shreveport and his plans for the city.

Arceneaux stepped into his role as mayor of Shreveport 108 days ago. Although he’s only been in office for four months, he’s been met with several challenges. One of the biggest challenges is crime.

On Friday, April 28, KSLA News 12′s Jade Myers sat down with the mayor to discuss what he’s doing to combat crime, along with other city problems he wants to tackle.

KSLA sat down with Mayor Tom Arceneaux to talk crime in Shreveport and future plans for the city.

Some of the questions asked were:

Crime is a big problem in Shreveport, what are you doing as the mayor to combat crime?

There’s been four officer-involved shootings in Shreveport since you’ve been Mayor. Do you think your response to the shootings have been sufficient?

What are you doing as the Mayor of the Shreveport to be involved in the community? And to better understand the city you serve?

Blighted properties seem to be a big problem in Shreveport. Talk about the program you put together to help solve that issue.

What will your next 100 days in office look like?

Do you have any accomplishments you’ve done for the city that you’re proud of? If so, what are they?

Arceneaux answered all the questions KSLA threw at him.

When asked how his experience as the mayor of Shreveport has been, he says it’s fulfilling.

“It’s been very interesting and very fulfilling. I have been encouraged by the people who give me encouraging words,” Arceneaux said. “I have been receptive to criticism where there is criticism. I try and listen to that criticism carefully because however it’s delivered, it’s a different viewpoint, and it’s important to receive those viewpoints to see if the path we’re on is the right path.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.