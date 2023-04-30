Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Getting to know Mayor Arceneaux, his plans for Shreveport

KSLA spoke with Mayor Arceneaux about what he's doing to combat crime, along with other city problems he wants to tackle.
By Jade Myers
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA spoke with Mayor Tom Arceneaux about who he is, crime in Shreveport and his plans for the city.

Arceneaux stepped into his role as mayor of Shreveport 108 days ago. Although he’s only been in office for four months, he’s been met with several challenges. One of the biggest challenges is crime.

On Friday, April 28, KSLA News 12′s Jade Myers sat down with the mayor to discuss what he’s doing to combat crime, along with other city problems he wants to tackle.

KSLA sat down with Mayor Tom Arceneaux to talk crime in Shreveport and future plans for the city.

Some of the questions asked were:

  • Crime is a big problem in Shreveport, what are you doing as the mayor to combat crime?
  • There’s been four officer-involved shootings in Shreveport since you’ve been Mayor. Do you think your response to the shootings have been sufficient?
  • What are you doing as the Mayor of the Shreveport to be involved in the community? And to better understand the city you serve?
  • Blighted properties seem to be a big problem in Shreveport. Talk about the program you put together to help solve that issue.
  • What will your next 100 days in office look like?
  • Do you have any accomplishments you’ve done for the city that you’re proud of? If so, what are they?

Arceneaux answered all the questions KSLA threw at him.

When asked how his experience as the mayor of Shreveport has been, he says it’s fulfilling.

“It’s been very interesting and very fulfilling. I have been encouraged by the people who give me encouraging words,” Arceneaux said. “I have been receptive to criticism where there is criticism. I try and listen to that criticism carefully because however it’s delivered, it’s a different viewpoint, and it’s important to receive those viewpoints to see if the path we’re on is the right path.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Study: Louisiana ranks fourth for the most gun deaths per capita in the U.S.
Shots fired call on Catherine Street with up to 12 units on it.
SPD officers near Jewella Avenue hear gunfire, discover stolen vehicle
Storms possible this evening
Gorgeous day ahead before storms arrive tonight
Family members of Joseph Dewayne Taylor and other members of the community gathered to protest...
Shreveport police identify three officers involved in deadly shooting
Gregory Jones (6-23-1982)
Man found guilty of longtime girlfriend’s murder

Latest News

Election Day in Louisiana
Louisiana poll results for April 29, 2023
James Jefferson wins city marshal election
Voters gather at polls for Election Day in Louisiana
Family of Joseph Taylor asking Dept. of Justice to investigate SPD
Family of Joseph Taylor wants DOJ to investigate officer-involved shooting
Dr Will James speaks on Taylor family filing with DOJ
Dr Will James speaks on Taylor family filing with DOJ