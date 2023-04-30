Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Dedicated girl never missed a day of school

Stephanie Okereke never missed a single day of school K-12.
Stephanie Okereke never missed a single day of school K-12.(Stephanie Okereke)
By Brittney Hazelton and Tamer Knight
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Loyola College Prep student has managed to never miss a single day of school.

On April 30, KSLA highlights Stephanie Okereke, a senior at Loyola College Prep who has never missed a single day of school from K-12.

Okereke and her family have outstanding attendance records, her mother Cassell Hudson also never missed a day of school, and her brother only missed one day.

Stephanie Okereke never missed a single day of school K-12.
Stephanie Okereke never missed a single day of school K-12.(Stephanie Okereke)

Okereke will be attending Tulane University after she graduates. She is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Student Government Association (SGA), and is the vice president of the National Honors Society.

Stephanie Okereke never missed a single day of school K-12.
Stephanie Okereke never missed a single day of school K-12.(Stephanie Okereke)

She also makes time to play soccer on top of everything.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baseball player shot when standing in bullpen
Texarkana baseball player struck by bullet during game
Election Day in Louisiana
Louisiana poll results for April 29, 2023
Study: Louisiana ranks fourth for the most gun deaths per capita in the U.S.
Shots fired call on Catherine Street with up to 12 units on it.
SPD officers near Jewella Avenue hear gunfire, discover stolen vehicle
Larry Bob Ballard, 56.
56-year-old diabetic man missing in Cass County

Latest News

Shooting on Melrose Street.
Shooting reported on Melrose Street; altercation leads to one shot
Man shot in the leg at bonfire
Walter Mitchell, 13.
Bossier City officers looking for 13-year-old runaway
Election Day in Louisiana
Louisiana poll results for April 29, 2023