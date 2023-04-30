Dedicated girl never missed a day of school

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Loyola College Prep student has managed to never miss a single day of school.

On April 30, KSLA highlights Stephanie Okereke, a senior at Loyola College Prep who has never missed a single day of school from K-12.

Okereke and her family have outstanding attendance records, her mother Cassell Hudson also never missed a day of school, and her brother only missed one day.

Okereke will be attending Tulane University after she graduates. She is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Student Government Association (SGA), and is the vice president of the National Honors Society.

She also makes time to play soccer on top of everything.

