Dedicated girl never missed a day of school
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Loyola College Prep student has managed to never miss a single day of school.
On April 30, KSLA highlights Stephanie Okereke, a senior at Loyola College Prep who has never missed a single day of school from K-12.
Okereke and her family have outstanding attendance records, her mother Cassell Hudson also never missed a day of school, and her brother only missed one day.
Okereke will be attending Tulane University after she graduates. She is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Student Government Association (SGA), and is the vice president of the National Honors Society.
She also makes time to play soccer on top of everything.
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.