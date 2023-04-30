Bossier City officers looking for 13-year-old runaway

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A 13-year-old boy has run away from his home in Bossier City, and the Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for the public’s help finding him.

On April, 29, Walter Mitchell, 13, ran away from his Bossier City home.

He is described as being 6ft tall and weighing 120 lbs. Mitchell has a short buzz cut and was last seen wearing white jeans and brown steel-toe boots.

Walter Mitchell, 13. (bossier city police department)

