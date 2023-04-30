Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

10-year-old shot during argument, Marion man arrested

10-year-old shot during argument, Marion man arrested
10-year-old shot during argument, Marion man arrested(WECT)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Marion Police Department responded to a call involving a disturbance with a firearm on April 29 around 8:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they learned a 10-year-old child had been shot in the leg. They also learned the suspect, Sancarlos Cordes Traylor, 32, of Marion, was holding other victims at gunpoint following the shooting. A family member wrestled the gun from Traylor and left the scene to meet police and medical personnel.

UPSO Criminal Investigations Division deputies made contact with Traylor and placed him under arrest. The 10-year-old victim was looked over by paramedics where they observed an entry and exit gunshot wound in the child’s thigh. The child was transported to a medical facility for further treatment.

UPSO says the victim told them an argument started when the victim’s mother refused to come home to see Traylor. Deputies recovered a handgun from Traylor’s vehicle and a single shell casing was recovered from the scene of the shooting.

Traylor is a convicted felon and is unable to lawfully possess a firearm. Traylor was arrested and booked into the Union Parish Detention Center on the charges of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one man shot another during an altercation April 30, 2023, on Melrose Street.
Shooting reported on Melrose Street; altercation leads to one shot
Election Day in Louisiana
Louisiana poll results for April 29, 2023
Baseball player shot when standing in bullpen
Texarkana baseball player struck by bullet during game
Man shot in the leg at bonfire
Walter Mitchell, 13.
Bossier City officers looking for 13-year-old runaway

Latest News

Anntaesha McDowell
Shooting victim describes pain of having to bury 2 siblings loss to gun violence
Law enforcement working a crime scene in downtown Alexandria
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to deadly shooting in downtown Alexandria
One man was killed and another man wounded in a double shooting Sunday (April 30) in Thibodaux,...
Two men shot -- one fatally -- Sunday in Thibodaux, sheriff says
Report: Stepson shot stepfather in leg because he didn't want to clean his room
Report: Stepson shot stepfather in leg because he didn't want to clean his room
De'Arreis Smith, 18, was identified by family members as one of two teens killed Sunday (April...
Family identifies teen killed in Bay St. Louis mass shooting