Tracking some rain for your Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! We are tracking some minor showers today but a washout is not expected. Temperatures are chilly to start out and will stay well below average for this time of year, highs will only reach the 60s. It will be mainly cloudy throughout the day and windy, with northwest wind up to around 15 miles per hour. Showers will come to an end around 5 PM. Lows tonight will drop to the low-50s and upper-40s.

Tomorrow will warm up significantly and the rain chances go away for several days. Highs in the upper-70s, so right near average, with plenty of sunshine. How’s that for a Sunday afternoon forecast! Lows tomorrow night won’t get quite as chilly as it will tonight.

The 80s return starting on Monday and the rain chances stay real minor throughout much of the workweek.

