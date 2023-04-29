Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Tracking some rain for your Saturday

By Austin Evans
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! We are tracking some minor showers today but a washout is not expected. Temperatures are chilly to start out and will stay well below average for this time of year, highs will only reach the 60s. It will be mainly cloudy throughout the day and windy, with northwest wind up to around 15 miles per hour. Showers will come to an end around 5 PM. Lows tonight will drop to the low-50s and upper-40s.

Tomorrow will warm up significantly and the rain chances go away for several days. Highs in the upper-70s, so right near average, with plenty of sunshine. How’s that for a Sunday afternoon forecast! Lows tomorrow night won’t get quite as chilly as it will tonight.

The 80s return starting on Monday and the rain chances stay real minor throughout much of the workweek.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Study: Louisiana ranks fourth for the most gun deaths per capita in the U.S.
Shots fired call on Catherine Street with up to 12 units on it.
SPD officers near Jewella Avenue hear gunfire, discover stolen vehicle
Storms possible this evening
Gorgeous day ahead before storms arrive tonight
Family members of Joseph Dewayne Taylor and other members of the community gathered to protest...
Shreveport police identify three officers involved in deadly shooting
Gregory Jones (6-23-1982)
Man found guilty of longtime girlfriend’s murder

Latest News

Chilly today with some rain
Austin's Saturday Morning Weather Update
Wet start to the weekend
Rain expected for first half of the weekend
Damp start to the weekend
Jeff's Friday evening weather update
Wet start to the weekend
Jeff's Friday afternoon weather update