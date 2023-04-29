Getting Answers
Sunshine and warm temperatures this week

By Austin Evans
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! A bit of a dreary day for the most part today here in the ArkLaTex but thankfully, that is coming to an end. By the end of the day, we will have seen some sunshine, and the rain taper off. Tonight, clearing skies are expected and it will likely still be somewhat windy, lows will drop to the low-50s and upper-40s.

Tomorrow will be a beautiful day and that is the main story in this forecast. Temperatures, shooting up to near 80. The sun will be out, present, and brilliant. That is what we are expecting for most of this work week. Tomorrow only a passing cloud here and there and that’s really about it. The wind will be more calm as well. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 50s again.

The 80s are on the way to the ArkLaTex this week, beginning Tuesday. Rain chances stay minimal until Friday and Saturday when they do increase, but at this time the chances are a toss-up. We’ll keep an eye on Friday, otherwise, enjoy this week!

