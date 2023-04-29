Downtown Shreveport Artwalk returns, highlighting art, music, food, tours, history

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Downtown Shreveport Artwalk will highlight the arts and several historical buildings, including the newly finished Centre City Lofts.

On May 3, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. the Artwalk returns! Take a stroll along Crockett Street, in downtown Shreveport and enjoy a route filled with art exhibits, pop-up artist booths, live music, street performers, food trucks, history, tours, and public art.

Stops to be enjoyed:

Be sure to catch artists that will be set up all along the way vending out beautiful hand-crafted, one of a kind paintings, cards, garden art, jewelry, candles, home decor, body products, and more. These items will be perfect gifts for Mother’s Day and graduations.

Food trucks will be set up at the Central ARTstation, The Korner Lounge, and Lake Street Gallery.

Live music will be bumpin’ at the Shreve Station and a tour will be held at the Cotton St. Farms.

The rain date will be May 4, 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

