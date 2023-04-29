Getting Answers
56-year-old diabetic man missing in Cass County

Larry Bob Ballard, 56.
Larry Bob Ballard, 56.(cass county sheriff's office)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS COUNTY, Texas. (KSLA) - A 56-year-old man went missing after his truck became stuck and he left it on foot.

On April 29, Cass County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about a missing man, Larry Bob Ballard, 56.

Ballard was last seen at 11 p.m. on April 27, on Country Road 2116 and Country Road 2118 where his truck had become stuck, he left on foot walking towards the area north of Douglassville around Highway 8 and Country Road 2122.

It is believed Ballard is wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt, and a long sleeve denim shirt.

Ballard is also diabetic.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 903-756-7511.

