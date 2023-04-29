Getting Answers
2023 NFL Draft: LSU WR Kayshon Boutte selected by Patriots in 6th round (No. 187 overall)

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7)
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has been selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round (No. 187 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Boutte was awarded the coveted No. 7 jersey that has been worn by players such as Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson, Derek Stingley Jr., and DJ Chark, among others.

The New Iberia native struggled last season, dealing with injuries and a new quarterback and offensive system. He showed flashes of his playmaking ability throughout the season but wasn’t consistent.

During the 2022 season, Boutte started in 10 games. He had 48 catches for 538 yards and two touchdowns. His only two games of over 100 yards receiving were against Florida and Georgia.

His freshman season at LSU was the best, as he set the SEC record for receiving yards in a game with 308 on 14 catches in a win over Ole Miss. He was named a 2020 Freshman All-American and 2020 Freshman All-SEC.

Boutte finished his career with 1,782 yards on 131 catches with 16 touchdowns.

