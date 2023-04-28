Study: Louisiana ranks fourth for the most gun deaths per capita in the U.S.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — New research from Forbes ranks Shreveport as the ninth-most dangerous city in the U.S. As for other parts of Louisiana, New Orleans is ranked eighth and Baton Rouge is tenth.

“Anytime I see the City of Shreveport on any type of what I consider a bad list, and definitely being a crime list and being ranked #9, you know, out of all the cities in the country, it doesn’t make you feel good,” District E Councilman Alan Jackson said.

According to the World Population Review, Louisiana ranks fourth for the most gun deaths per capita in the country.

“Data shows that a lot of our gun deaths are from our youths,” Jackson said. “They’re getting access to guns illegally. They’re breaking into cars, they’re retrieving these weapons, most of them have been taken off the streets. We find that they have been stolen.”

KSLA News 12 informed Shreveport police about the new statistics. They shared a statement that, in part, says:

“We at Shreveport Police are disappointed that our city would have a negative light shined in that manner. We can say that the statistical data that was reportedly used appears to be from 2021. That was a year of record-breaking violent crimes in our city. Since that time, we have made great strides in the area of public safety for our citizens. In 2021, Shreveport experienced a record 91 homicides. In 2022, with the help of new policing strategies and public participation, that number was reduced to 50.”

Right now, Shreveport has seen 26 homicides this year. That’s up from 22 for the year as of April 30, 2022.

Citizens have mixed emotions about their safety and the safety of their loved ones.

“I do worry about my kids; and I worry about myself, too,” one woman said. “I don’t, I make sure I’m in the house at night. If I’m not at work, I’m at home. There’s nothing but bad news out there at nighttime.”

“I just moved here,” one man said. “I am going to buy a gun next week ‘cause everyone around here is carrying one and everybody shooting each other.”

City Council members and administrators say these statistics define where the city is right now, but they don’t highlight where they plan to take it with new technology and the new crimefighting tactics.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.