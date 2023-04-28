Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Study: Louisiana ranks fourth for the most gun deaths per capita in the U.S.

Forbes ranks Shreveport as the ninth-most dangerous city in the country
Forbes ranks Shreveport, La. #9 in most dangerous cities in the U.S. list.
By Tamer Knight
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — New research from Forbes ranks Shreveport as the ninth-most dangerous city in the U.S. As for other parts of Louisiana, New Orleans is ranked eighth and Baton Rouge is tenth.

“Anytime I see the City of Shreveport on any type of what I consider a bad list, and definitely being a crime list and being ranked #9, you know, out of all the cities in the country, it doesn’t make you feel good,” District E Councilman Alan Jackson said.

According to the World Population Review, Louisiana ranks fourth for the most gun deaths per capita in the country.

“Data shows that a lot of our gun deaths are from our youths,” Jackson said. “They’re getting access to guns illegally. They’re breaking into cars, they’re retrieving these weapons, most of them have been taken off the streets. We find that they have been stolen.”

KSLA News 12 informed Shreveport police about the new statistics. They shared a statement that, in part, says:

“We at Shreveport Police are disappointed that our city would have a negative light shined in that manner. We can say that the statistical data that was reportedly used appears to be from 2021. That was a year of record-breaking violent crimes in our city. Since that time, we have made great strides in the area of public safety for our citizens. In 2021, Shreveport experienced a record 91 homicides. In 2022, with the help of new policing strategies and public participation, that number was reduced to 50.”

Right now, Shreveport has seen 26 homicides this year. That’s up from 22 for the year as of April 30, 2022.

Citizens have mixed emotions about their safety and the safety of their loved ones.

“I do worry about my kids; and I worry about myself, too,” one woman said. “I don’t, I make sure I’m in the house at night. If I’m not at work, I’m at home. There’s nothing but bad news out there at nighttime.”

“I just moved here,” one man said. “I am going to buy a gun next week ‘cause everyone around here is carrying one and everybody shooting each other.”

City Council members and administrators say these statistics define where the city is right now, but they don’t highlight where they plan to take it with new technology and the new crimefighting tactics.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported in Shreveport on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the intersection of...
Woman dead after shooting reported at Fairfax and Morningside; coroner identifies victim
A man died after being shot during a domestic dispute April 25 at a home in the 2900 block of...
Man dies after being shot during altercation with woman
Taureaus Maxwell Jr.
Teacher arrested for multiple warrants for indecency with a child
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Family members of Joseph Dewayne Taylor and other members of the community gathered to protest...
Family, community holds protest after fatal officer-involved shooting

Latest News

LDWF Enforcement Division head Col. Rachel Zechenelly
Col. Rachel Zechenelly named first woman to head LDWF Enforcement Division
Cass County teacher arrested for indecency with a child
Cass County teacher arrested for indecency with a child
Family members of Joseph Dewayne Taylor and other members of the community gathered to protest...
Shreveport police identify three officers involved in deadly shooting
LaKimberly Bradford arrested in connection to a wreck that left 1 person dead
Driver arrested after wreck on Flournoy Lucas Rd. leaves 1 dead, 5 injured