Shreveport police identify three officers involved in deadly shooting

Louisiana State Police confirms Joseph Dewayne Taylor had a handgun
Family members of Joseph Dewayne Taylor and other members of the community gathered to protest...
Family members of Joseph Dewayne Taylor and other members of the community gathered to protest at Government Plaza the morning of Wednesday, April 26, 2023.(KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police have released the names of the three officers involved in a deadly shooting Sunday (April 23).

And Louisiana State Police confirms that 33-year-old Joseph Dewayne Taylor was armed with a handgun when he got into a struggle with the officers that evening at Mansfield Road at Valleyview Drive.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith placed Sgt. Daniel Denby and Officers Terri Simmons and Anthony Visciotti on administrative leave immediately following the deadly shooting.

LSP said Thursday (April 26) that its initial investigation revealed that members of the SPD Community Response Unit initiated a traffic stop about 9:30 p.m. Sunday on a blue 1994 Chevrolet Capris sedan for improper lane usage.

“Once SPD officers contacted the subject, he became uncooperative and failed to comply with lawful orders,” says a statement from state police. “As officers attempted to take him into custody, he physically resisted and a struggle ensued. Following an ineffective Taser deployment, the subject who was armed with a handgun was shot as the struggle continued with the SPD officers. The subject was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and pronounced deceased.”

