Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Shreve Memorial Library’s summer reading program encourages all ages to enjoy books

The theme for 2023 is “All Together Now.”
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s time to register for the Shreve Memorial Library’s annual Summer Reading Program!

The theme for 2023 is “All Together Now.” The theme was chosen to remind people that libraries are for everyone! The summer-long program is open to all ages.

You can participate by logging books you read online and by attending interactive programs at any branch of the Shreve Memorial Libraries.

Children 10 and under encouraged to read five books over the summer, teens 11-17 are asked to read at least three books and adults are tasked with reading two books. Participants will receive digital badges for each book read. Those who complete the challenge will get an assortment of prizes including tote bags, books, pencils, erasers and other promotional items.

Libraries will host free events all summer inspired by this year’s theme. Performers scheduled include: Say W.H.A.T. Now!, Frank and Tammy’s Magic Puppet Show, Alex Thomas and Friends, Professor QB, Geebo the Clown, Patriotic Patty, Lady Chops, DAT Does Trick, and more! There will also be arts and crafts workshops.

To sign up for the program, register here. You can start logging books on June 1, with the deadline on Aug. 14. Check out the library’s event calendar, here.

MORE FROM KSLA THIS MORNING>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taureaus Maxwell Jr.
Teacher arrested for multiple warrants for indecency with a child
LaKimberly Bradford arrested in connection to a wreck that left 1 person dead
Driver arrested after wreck on Flournoy Lucas Rd. leaves 1 dead, 5 injured
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Severe weather possible Friday evening
Yet another shot of rain as we head into the weekend
Family members of Joseph Dewayne Taylor and other members of the community gathered to protest...
Shreveport police identify three officers involved in deadly shooting

Latest News

Summer reading program encourages all ages to read
Summer reading program encourages all ages to read
Looking for a job in Caddo schools?
Looking for a job in Caddo schools?
LSU Health Shreveport helping study Parkinson's disease in Black population
LSU Health Shreveport helping study Parkinson’s disease in Black population
Poetic X is curator of poetic sundays in Shreveport
Versified: Rated Poetry with Poetic X shows at Robinson Film Center