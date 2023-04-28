Shreve Memorial Library’s summer reading program encourages all ages to enjoy books

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s time to register for the Shreve Memorial Library’s annual Summer Reading Program!

The theme for 2023 is “All Together Now.” The theme was chosen to remind people that libraries are for everyone! The summer-long program is open to all ages.

You can participate by logging books you read online and by attending interactive programs at any branch of the Shreve Memorial Libraries.

Children 10 and under encouraged to read five books over the summer, teens 11-17 are asked to read at least three books and adults are tasked with reading two books. Participants will receive digital badges for each book read. Those who complete the challenge will get an assortment of prizes including tote bags, books, pencils, erasers and other promotional items.

Libraries will host free events all summer inspired by this year’s theme. Performers scheduled include: Say W.H.A.T. Now!, Frank and Tammy’s Magic Puppet Show, Alex Thomas and Friends, Professor QB, Geebo the Clown, Patriotic Patty, Lady Chops, DAT Does Trick, and more! There will also be arts and crafts workshops.

To sign up for the program, register here. You can start logging books on June 1, with the deadline on Aug. 14. Check out the library’s event calendar, here.

