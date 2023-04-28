Second arrest made in Christmas Eve homicide in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department ( NPD) arrested a second suspect allegedly involved in a homicide on Melissa Place on Christmas Eve in 2022.

On April 26, NPD investigators learned the location of Johnathan Robinson, 27, at a residence on the 200 block of Melle Street. NPD located the suspect and arrested him without incident around 6 p.m.

Previously, on March 16, at 12 p.m., investigators were told John Hickman III, 28, was at an apartment complex on the 100 block of Roubieu Street in Campti. Agents with the Natchitoches Drug Task Force were able to arrest him without incident.

The two men were allegedly involved in the shooting homicide of Loyd Brown Jr. on Dec. 24, around 12:17 a.m. on the 200 block of Melissa Place, and another victim was also found in critical condition.

Robinson was charged with second-degree murder and Hickman was charged with principle to second-degree murder and principal to attempted second-degree murder.

Both suspects were booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

Previous coverage>>>

RELATED: NPD investigate homicide in Hidden Hills trailer park on Christmas Eve; 1 dead, 1 critically injured The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) is investigating a homicide that occurred in a trailer park, early Christmas Eve that left one dead and another fighting for their life.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.