Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Rain expected for first half of the weekend

By Jeff Castle
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our next weather maker will spread a few storms into the ArkLaTex this evening with additional rain expected into Saturday. We’ll get back to dry weather on Sunday and that quieter weather pattern may last through much of next week.

A few storms will head into east Texas this evening. While a strong storm with gusty wind or hail is possible, the overall risk of severe weather looks low. Additional showers and a few storms are expected overnight with rain most likely to occur around the I-30 corridor. Temperatures will fall back into 50s to near 60 later tonight.

As an upper level low pressure system passes through the ArkLaTex on Saturday additional patches of rain and showers are expected at times through the day. A few rumbles of thunder are possible too, but no severe weather is expected. Clouds and rain chances will hold down our temperatures with afternoon highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s in most spots.

Rain will wind down Saturday evening with clearing skies expected Saturday night. Sunday will feature lots of sunshine and a rebound in temperatures. After starting around 50 in the morning we’ll warm into the mid to upper 70s by afternoon.

Next week is looking quieter with no major weather systems on the way. Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine through midweek. Temperatures will gradually warm from the upper 70s Monday to the low 80s by midweek. Mornings will stay cool running mostly in the 50s to low 60s. Rain looks limited with the chances for showers and storms not likely picking up again until toward the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taureaus Maxwell Jr.
Teacher arrested for multiple warrants for indecency with a child
LaKimberly Bradford arrested in connection to a wreck that left 1 person dead
Driver arrested after wreck on Flournoy Lucas Rd. leaves 1 dead, 5 injured
Family members of Joseph Dewayne Taylor and other members of the community gathered to protest...
Shreveport police identify three officers involved in deadly shooting
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Severe weather possible Friday evening
Yet another shot of rain as we head into the weekend

Latest News

Wet start to the weekend
Jeff's Friday afternoon weather update
Storms possible this evening
Gorgeous day ahead before storms arrive tonight
Storms possible this evening
Matt's midday weather update
Storms arrive by this evening
Matt's morning weather update