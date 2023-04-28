Rain expected for first half of the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our next weather maker will spread a few storms into the ArkLaTex this evening with additional rain expected into Saturday. We’ll get back to dry weather on Sunday and that quieter weather pattern may last through much of next week.

A few storms will head into east Texas this evening. While a strong storm with gusty wind or hail is possible, the overall risk of severe weather looks low. Additional showers and a few storms are expected overnight with rain most likely to occur around the I-30 corridor. Temperatures will fall back into 50s to near 60 later tonight.

As an upper level low pressure system passes through the ArkLaTex on Saturday additional patches of rain and showers are expected at times through the day. A few rumbles of thunder are possible too, but no severe weather is expected. Clouds and rain chances will hold down our temperatures with afternoon highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s in most spots.

Rain will wind down Saturday evening with clearing skies expected Saturday night. Sunday will feature lots of sunshine and a rebound in temperatures. After starting around 50 in the morning we’ll warm into the mid to upper 70s by afternoon.

Next week is looking quieter with no major weather systems on the way. Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine through midweek. Temperatures will gradually warm from the upper 70s Monday to the low 80s by midweek. Mornings will stay cool running mostly in the 50s to low 60s. Rain looks limited with the chances for showers and storms not likely picking up again until toward the end of the week.

