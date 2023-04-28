Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

No. 12 Mangham upsets No. 5 Lakeside in LHSAA baseball playoffs

Lakeside falls in regional round of prep baseball playoffs
12th seeded Dragons eliminate No. 5 Warriors in regional round
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIBLEY, La. (KSLA) - After earning a first round bye, Lakeside’s run in the postseason comes to an end, much earlier than expected.

The Warriors fall to Mangham, 4-2, Thursday night in Sibley.

The Dragons plated two runs in the top of the first. Will Gray’s team matched them with a pair of runs in the home half of the first. After Mangham scored twice more in the top of the second, both teams were able to rely on their pitching.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported in Shreveport on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the intersection of...
Woman dead after shooting reported at Fairfax and Morningside; coroner identifies victim
Taureaus Maxwell Jr.
Teacher arrested for multiple warrants for indecency with a child
A man died after being shot during a domestic dispute April 25 at a home in the 2900 block of...
Man dies after being shot during altercation with woman
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Family members of Joseph Dewayne Taylor and other members of the community gathered to protest...
Family, community holds protest after fatal officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Just under half-dozen Northwest Louisiana softball teams look to return as champions
Four Northwest Louisiana teams fight for softball championships this weekend
Clemson's Bryan Bresee (11) rushes during the first half of an NCAA football game against...
Saints select Clemson DT Bryan Bresee in 1st round of 2023 NFL Draft (No. 29 overall)
Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith (10) during the first half of a second-round college...
LSU adds Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith to talented roster
Mudbugs prepare for home date versus rival Lonestar on Friday
Mudbugs look to survive and advance against rival Lonestar at The Hirsch Coliseum