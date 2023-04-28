No. 12 Mangham upsets No. 5 Lakeside in LHSAA baseball playoffs

SIBLEY, La. (KSLA) - After earning a first round bye, Lakeside’s run in the postseason comes to an end, much earlier than expected.

The Warriors fall to Mangham, 4-2, Thursday night in Sibley.

The Dragons plated two runs in the top of the first. Will Gray’s team matched them with a pair of runs in the home half of the first. After Mangham scored twice more in the top of the second, both teams were able to rely on their pitching.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.