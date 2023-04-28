Meet authors, tri-star baseball & basketball players at Make a Difference Day

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Community event being held by Afterschool program, Plant A Seed In Our Youth Foundation.

On April 29, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., the Lee Jeter Day Make Difference Day event will be held, celebrating with plenty of activities at the Mitchell Community Park, 1518 Cox Street, Bossier City.

Attendees will have the chance to meet authors, and Tri-star baseball and basketball players at the event.

Activities:

Food

Fun

Dancing

Skating

Games

The event is being held by Plant A Seed In Our Youth Foundation (PASYF), an afterschool and summer camp program that focuses on teaching children how to become viable, productive, and well-rounded individuals that will be capable of making informed and responsible decisions.

“Our mission is to plant seeds of excellence in the lives of those in the Community and to nurture those seeds with Faith, Love, and Hope, and to watch them flourish into productive citizens,” says PASYF in their mission statement.

To learn more about PASYF by visiting its website, https://www.pasyf.org/.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.