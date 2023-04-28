Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Meet authors, tri-star baseball & basketball players at Make a Difference Day

Community event being held by Afterschool program, Plant A Seed In Our Youth Foundation.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Community event being held by Afterschool program, Plant A Seed In Our Youth Foundation.

On April 29, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., the Lee Jeter Day Make Difference Day event will be held, celebrating with plenty of activities at the Mitchell Community Park, 1518 Cox Street, Bossier City.

Attendees will have the chance to meet authors, and Tri-star baseball and basketball players at the event.

Activities:

  • Food
  • Fun
  • Dancing
  • Skating
  • Games

The event is being held by Plant A Seed In Our Youth Foundation (PASYF), an afterschool and summer camp program that focuses on teaching children how to become viable, productive, and well-rounded individuals that will be capable of making informed and responsible decisions.

“Our mission is to plant seeds of excellence in the lives of those in the Community and to nurture those seeds with Faith, Love, and Hope, and to watch them flourish into productive citizens,” says PASYF in their mission statement.

To learn more about PASYF by visiting its website, https://www.pasyf.org/.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taureaus Maxwell Jr.
Teacher arrested for multiple warrants for indecency with a child
LaKimberly Bradford arrested in connection to a wreck that left 1 person dead
Driver arrested after wreck on Flournoy Lucas Rd. leaves 1 dead, 5 injured
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Family members of Joseph Dewayne Taylor and other members of the community gathered to protest...
Shreveport police identify three officers involved in deadly shooting
Severe weather possible Friday evening
Yet another shot of rain as we head into the weekend

Latest News

Stay sharp with Shreve Memorial Library's summer reading program
Stay sharp with Shreve Memorial Library's summer reading program
Summer reading program encourages all ages to read
Summer reading program encourages all ages to read
Afterschool program hosts Make A Difference Day event
Make A Difference Day presented by Plant A Seed in Our Youth Foundation
Shreve Memorial Library’s summer reading program encourages all ages to enjoy books