McCurtain hospital evacuated due to bomb threat for second time in 2 weeks

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - According to the McCurtain Memorial Hospital, a bomb threat was called in on Thursday, April 27.

Hospital officials say an unidentified individual called into the registration department and said there was a bomb inside the building. An emergency evacuation was initiated and law enforcement was contacted.

All patients were evacuated to an offsite location, along with doctors, nurse practitioners and nursing staff. The Idabel Police Department, McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office and the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police searched and later gave an all-clear for the building.

This was the second bomb threat made at the hospital in a period of two weeks. The first happened on the night of April 17. The person who made the threat ordered the hospital administration to publicly denounced individuals in the county government, and if they didn’t, the bomb would be detonated.

Officials with the Idabel Police Department say the hospital received the bomb threat around 3 p.m.

Hospital CEO Brian Whitfield says these incidents have a significant financial impact on the hospital and affects the health of patients.

Todays evacuation could have ended poorly for at least some of our patients and I share these details in hopes that whomever is behind these calls will consider the impact that this attempt to cause panic has had on real peoples lives. We had a patient experiencing an end of life situation. The patient was joined by the family, spending their last moments with this patient, when the threat was called in, resulting in evacuation. The family, already devastated at their impending loss, had to leave. We also had to move this particular patient who should have been left alone and allowed to rest in peace. Additionally, while returning patients to the hospital, after the all-clear today, another patient presented at an unstaffed, unprepared Emergency Room, with a potential cardiac arrest. Our staff was focused on our patients and getting them back in the hospital when this emergency arrived.

Whitfield says he will be implementing strict new security measures including,:

Hard lockdown is in effect until further notice.

Employees and visitors must go through a metal detector at the Emergency Room entrance.

No bags, purses, backpacks, or carrying cases allowed inside.

Only those receiving outpatient services are allowed inside. Patient will be escorted out after the procedure.

Visitation limited to 2 visitors per patient, per day.

MMH Cafe is open to the public but everyone must enter through the Emergency Room metal detector. Guests must leave after eating and will not be allowed to loiter or travel around the hospital.

ER patients will be admitted alone. Patients under 18 can be accompanied by one adult.

The FBI, along with law enforcement, are working to determine who is responsible for making the threats. Whitfield said a local blogger posted the address of where patients were relocated on social media and could have put them in danger. He says they have changed locations for any future incidents.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.