Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Man found guilty of longtime girlfriend’s murder

Gregory Jones (6-23-1982)
Gregory Jones (6-23-1982)(Shreveport Police Department)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was found guilty after murdering his girlfriend when she would not give him her car.

On April 27, a nine-man, three-woman jury found Gregory Earl Jones, 40, guilty of killing his longtime girlfriend Tasha Mayberry. The conviction for second-degree murder carries a mandatory life in prison sentence at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

The jury determined that on Feb. 16, 2020, Jones shot Mayberry on West 73rd Street and Union Avenue when she refused to give him her car. Three neighbors overheard the couple arguing in their driveway. Their argument escalated and he shot her twice with a 9mm handgun. One shot to her chest penetrated her heart and both lungs, the other struck her in the leg.

Jones fled on foot but was captured the next day. When officers attempted to arrest Jones, he pointed a gun at them and they shot him in self-defense.

Forensic testing proved Jones’ gun was the murder weapon and additionally, his DNA was found on a cap by Mayberry’s body.

Jones will return to court on May 30 for sentencing.

Photo of Tasha Mayberry>>>

Previous Coverage>>>

RELATED:
Boyfriend arrested in shooting death of Cedar Grove woman; second suspect also charged

Two people are in custody following the Feb. 16 shooting death of Tasha Mayberry. The 41-year-old was found with several gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. near the intersection of West 73rd Street and Union Avenue.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taureaus Maxwell Jr.
Teacher arrested for multiple warrants for indecency with a child
LaKimberly Bradford arrested in connection to a wreck that left 1 person dead
Driver arrested after wreck on Flournoy Lucas Rd. leaves 1 dead, 5 injured
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Family members of Joseph Dewayne Taylor and other members of the community gathered to protest...
Shreveport police identify three officers involved in deadly shooting
Severe weather possible Friday evening
Yet another shot of rain as we head into the weekend

Latest News

Example of Security Operations Center
LSUS hosts free cybersecurity camps to lead high schoolers on career path
Afterschool program hosts Make A Difference Day event
Meet authors, tri-star baseball & basketball players at Make a Difference Day
Shreve Memorial Library’s summer reading program encourages all ages to enjoy books
John Hickman III, 28 and Johnathan Robinson, 27.
Second arrest made in Christmas Eve homicide in Natchitoches