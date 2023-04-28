Man found guilty of longtime girlfriend’s murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was found guilty after murdering his girlfriend when she would not give him her car.

On April 27, a nine-man, three-woman jury found Gregory Earl Jones, 40, guilty of killing his longtime girlfriend Tasha Mayberry. The conviction for second-degree murder carries a mandatory life in prison sentence at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

The jury determined that on Feb. 16, 2020, Jones shot Mayberry on West 73rd Street and Union Avenue when she refused to give him her car. Three neighbors overheard the couple arguing in their driveway. Their argument escalated and he shot her twice with a 9mm handgun. One shot to her chest penetrated her heart and both lungs, the other struck her in the leg.

Jones fled on foot but was captured the next day. When officers attempted to arrest Jones, he pointed a gun at them and they shot him in self-defense.

Forensic testing proved Jones’ gun was the murder weapon and additionally, his DNA was found on a cap by Mayberry’s body.

Jones will return to court on May 30 for sentencing.

