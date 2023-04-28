Getting Answers
Man arrested for allegedly kicking way into home, threatening resident with gun

Codrick Landry
Codrick Landry(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a shots fired call just before midnight on April 27 in the 2700 block of Regent Street.

Dispatchers told officers a man was threatening a person with a gun and had fired shots at their vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found Codrick Landry had kicked open the victim’s door and entered their home without permission.

Landry was arrested for one count of home invasion, one count of aggravated assault and one count of property damage.

