Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Lucky scratch-off: Man turns stop at gas station into $2.5 million lottery jackpot

A man in Ohio turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $2.5 million jackpot.
A man in Ohio turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $2.5 million jackpot.(kledge via Canva | file image)
By Alec Sapolin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio man received the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday thanks to a winning multimillion-dollar lottery ticket.

WOIO reports Steven Taylor hit a $2.5 million jackpot after purchasing a $10 Make My Year scratch-off ticket from a gas station in the Alliance area.

According to the Ohio Lottery, Taylor will be paid $250,000 a year for 10 years before taxes. He will take home about $180,000 after state and federal taxes.

Lottery officials said the lucky winner had a 1 in 2.5 million chance to win the top prize, with three more of the jackpots currently up for grabs.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taureaus Maxwell Jr.
Teacher arrested for multiple warrants for indecency with a child
LaKimberly Bradford arrested in connection to a wreck that left 1 person dead
Driver arrested after wreck on Flournoy Lucas Rd. leaves 1 dead, 5 injured
Family members of Joseph Dewayne Taylor and other members of the community gathered to protest...
Shreveport police identify three officers involved in deadly shooting
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Severe weather possible Friday evening
Yet another shot of rain as we head into the weekend

Latest News

Second bomb threat causes McCurtain hospital to evacuate
Second bomb threat causes McCurtain hospital to evacuate
Pat Neal, left, and Ann Fintell, both of Lincoln, celebrate in the Nebraska Capitol rotunda...
Abortion bans fail in conservative South Carolina, Nebraska
Stars of the original “Good Burger” movie Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be reprising...
‘Good Burger 2′ looking to cast extras; filming in May
File - People stand outside a Silicon Valley Bank branch in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, March...
Fed faults Silicon Valley Bank execs, itself in bank failure