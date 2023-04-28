Getting Answers
SPD officers near Jewella Avenue hear gunfire, discover stolen vehicle

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four people have been arrested when gunfire leads officers to a stolen vehicle.

On April 28, at 10:26 a.m., SPD was in the area of Jewella Avenue and Catherine when they heard gunfire. The officers investigated and discovered a stolen Kia.

Three juveniles and one adult has been taken into custody.

At least one firearm was seized.

SPD is currently waiting on warrants to search further.

911 records said up to 12 units were assigned to the incident.

Shots fired call on Catherine Street with up to 12 units on it.
Shots fired call on Catherine Street with up to 12 units on it.(ksla)

