Gorgeous day ahead before storms arrive tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off mostly clear but chilly with wake up temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Also watch out for some areas of patchy fog on your way into work and school.

Heading into the afternoon, it will be gorgeous with plenty of sunshine and temperature quickly warming into the upper 70s and low 80s.

By early evening, severe storms will rapidly develop across central Texas ahead of a strengthening low pressure system and cold front. These storms will then move east and start to impact the western ArkLaTex with large hail and damaging wind the primary threats. The environment across much of Louisiana and Arkansas will be much less favorable for severe weather so these storms will likely weaken rapidly as they cross the state line and into northwest Louisiana by late evening.

Unfortunately Saturday doesn’t look like a great day as the low pressure system that will bring tonight’s storms slowly moves across the northern half of Louisiana. Showers will be likely throughout the day and it will also be breezy and chilly for the end of April with highs only in the mid 60s.

The good news is that Sunday still looks fantastic with sunshine returning and highs rebounding into the upper 70s!

Looking ahead to next week, it looks like a much quieter pattern will be setting up for the ArkLaTex with several days of dry weather along with a slow warming trend. Highs most days will reach into the low 80s and it looks like these warmer temperatures will be sticking around for awhile.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

