Gingerbread House hosts 2nd annual carnival

On Saturday, April 29, the Gingerbread House is hosting a carnival to raise money for the cause.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Children are often overlooked in the chaos of criminal investigations, and that’s why a Shreveport area nonprofit, the Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center is vital to the community.

The group’s mission is to support children going through the trauma abused victims face. Abigail Parish and Hannah Spears joined KSLA Friday, April 28 to talk more about this difficult topic. Parish is a child life specialist family advocate for the Gingerbread House, while Spears is a counselor for the organization.

The Gingerbread House Children's Advocacy Center is hosting its 2nd Annual Carnival for Good...
The Gingerbread House Children's Advocacy Center is hosting its 2nd Annual Carnival for Good...
The Gingerbread House Children's Advocacy Center is hosting its 2nd Annual Carnival for Good...
On Saturday, April 29, the Gingerbread House is hosting a carnival to raise money for the cause. It’s called the 2nd Annual Carnival for Good. The free event features arts and crafts, games, food, face painting, music, and more. The carnival will be held at Airline High School, located at 2801 Airline Dr. in Bossier City, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Gingerbread House Children's Advocacy Center is hosting its 2nd Annual Carnival for Good...
