Four Northwest Louisiana teams fight for softball championships this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four different softball teams from Northwest Louisiana look to return home with extra hardware in their hands.

Friday marks the beginning of the Louisiana high school semifinals in Sulphur’s Frasch Park.

All teams will participate in the semifinals, before hopefully advancing to their respective championship games.

BRUSLY VS. NORTH DESOTO (FRIDAY AT 5:00, DIVISION II NON-SELECT) FLORIEN VS. QUITMAN (FRIDAY AT 12:00, DIVISION V NON-SELECT CHOUDRANT AT CONVERSE (FRIDAY AT 12:00, DIVISION V NON-SELECT) HOUMA CHRISTIAN VS. CALVARY (FRIDAY AT 5:00, DIVISION III SELECT)

Stay tuned to KSLA News 12 all weekend long. We will have team coverage from Doug Warner in Sulphur.

