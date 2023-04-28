Getting Answers
Mother's Day Giveaway
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Family of Joseph Taylor wants DOJ to investigate officer-involved shooting

Family of Joseph Taylor asking Dept. of Justice to investigate SPD
Family of Joseph Taylor asking Dept. of Justice to investigate SPD
By Alexandria Savage
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family of 33-year-old Joseph Taylor wants the Department of Justice involved in the investigation surrounding his death in an officer involved shooting on April 22.

Throughout the week, family and community have made their voices heard at multiple protests. They’ve called for action from the Shreveport Police Department, Mayor Tom Arceneaux and others.

The family of Joseph Taylor wants the Dept. of Justice to investigate SPD.

Now Joseph’s mother Laverne Taylor who is named in the paperwork, is calling for the civil rights division of the department of justice to look into “mistreatment by police”. She is getting help from sociologist Dr. Will James who broke down the document on Friday, April 28.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taureaus Maxwell Jr.
Teacher arrested for multiple warrants for indecency with a child
LaKimberly Bradford arrested in connection to a wreck that left 1 person dead
Driver arrested after wreck on Flournoy Lucas Rd. leaves 1 dead, 5 injured
Family members of Joseph Dewayne Taylor and other members of the community gathered to protest...
Shreveport police identify three officers involved in deadly shooting
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
Severe weather possible Friday evening
Yet another shot of rain as we head into the weekend

Latest News

Second bomb threat causes McCurtain hospital to evacuate
Second bomb threat causes McCurtain hospital to evacuate
Autistic man to earn PhD. with the help of The Arc Caddo-Bossier
Autistic man to earn PhD. with the help of The Arc Caddo-Bossier
Family of Joseph Taylor asking Dept. of Justice to investigate SPD
Family of Joseph Taylor asking Dept. of Justice to investigate SPD
Shots fired call on Catherine Street with up to 12 units on it.
SPD officers near Jewella Avenue hear gunfire, discover stolen vehicle