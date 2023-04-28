Family of Joseph Taylor wants DOJ to investigate officer-involved shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family of 33-year-old Joseph Taylor wants the Department of Justice involved in the investigation surrounding his death in an officer involved shooting on April 22.

Throughout the week, family and community have made their voices heard at multiple protests. They’ve called for action from the Shreveport Police Department, Mayor Tom Arceneaux and others.

Now Joseph’s mother Laverne Taylor who is named in the paperwork, is calling for the civil rights division of the department of justice to look into “mistreatment by police”. She is getting help from sociologist Dr. Will James who broke down the document on Friday, April 28.

