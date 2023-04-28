Driver charged in Bowie County officer-involved shooting

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release on Friday, April 28 regarding an officer-involved shooting.

BCSO says Constable Randall Baggett was in the area of FM 1398 and U.S. Highway 82 on April 24, when he saw a dark-colored Chrysler 300 speeding. He flashed his emergency lights and the driver, 55-year-old Richard Anthony King, pulled to the side of the road at the intersection Farm to Market Road 1398 and Willow Oaks Drive.

Officials say King then got out of his vehicle with a handgun, took a shooting position and approached Baggett’s vehicle. Baggett exited his car, drew his service weapon and fired on King to stop the assault. King ran to take cover on the passenger side of Baggett’s vehicle as the constable continued to engage him.

King surrendered and tossed his gun into the grass. He was then secured by responding law enforcement and treated for a gunshot wound to the upper leg until an ambulance arrived. He was then taken to St. Michael’s Hospital for further treatment. Baggett wasn’t injured in the encounter.

The shooting is still being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Ranger Division. King has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer. His bond is set at $750,000.

The incident occurred during a traffic stop with a Bowie County constable.

